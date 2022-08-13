DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating after a woman was shot Friday night in Durham.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 Holloway St. to find a woman who had been shot, according to reports.

Police said she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation and no further details were provided at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Officers remind the public that Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.