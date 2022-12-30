DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning.

At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired.

They said they found a woman who had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves. Crime Stoppers also has operators who speak Spanish.