DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A second Tuesday night shooting is under investigation in north Durham where a female victim was shot.

Durham police have confirmed the scene of the shooting is in the 500 block of W. Carver Street and took place just before 10 p.m.

No information on the woman’s condition has been released.

Police remain on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

A second shooting along Alston Avenue also occurred Tuesday night.

Two victims were transported from the scene to a local hospital. Durham police said the victims sustained what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.