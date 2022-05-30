DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An arrest has been made after a woman was shot early Monday at an apartment complex near Interstate-40 in Durham, police said.

Around 7:45 a.m., Durham police responded to a shooting call from an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Old Chapel Hill Road, which is near the I-40, 15-501 interchange.

Responding officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Durham police did not elaborate on her injuries other than saying they were believed to be non-life threatening.

Dijon Preston McGirt, 32, of Durham was arrested after a short chase and crash, police said.

McGirt is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving and resist delay and obstruct. McGirt is currently in the Durham County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.