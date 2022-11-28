DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Durham Sunday night, according to a news release.

Shortly before midnight, officers said they were called to the 400 block of Old Oxford Road in reference to a shooting.

They said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Durham police said the investigation remains active and would not provide more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.