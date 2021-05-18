Woman shot in east Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a woman was shot just east of downtown Monday night.

The incident happened in the area of the 1600 block of Holloway Street, according to a tweet from Durham police at 11:47 p.m.

The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police said the woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The area of the shooting is about two blocks west of the intersection with North Miami Boulevard.

“This is an active investigation and there are no further details available at this time,” the statement from police said.

