Woman shot in hand while driving in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was shot in the hand while driving on Morehead Avenue Wednesday afternoon, Durham police said.

The victim was driving in the 1900 block of Morehead Avenue when someone shot at her vehicle.

She was struck in the hand and drove herself to the hospital, police said.

This shooting marks the fourth person to be shot in Durham since just before noon on Tuesday.

Two people were shot while in a parking lot outside a discount mart at the corner of Fayetteville and Pilot streets just before noon on Tuesday.

A few hours later, a man was injured in a shooting along Sudbury Street, police said.