Woman shot in leg in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is being treated for injuries suffered in a Durham shooting Wednesday evening, police say.
Police say the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Fay Street.
The woman was shot in the leg and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Durham police ask anyone with information to call Call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
