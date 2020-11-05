Woman shot in leg in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is being treated for injuries suffered in a Durham shooting Wednesday evening, police say.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Fay Street.

The woman was shot in the leg and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Durham police ask anyone with information to call Call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

