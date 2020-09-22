Woman shot in leg in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a woman was shot in the leg Monday night.
Police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Linwood Avenue.
The woman, who has not been identified, is being treated for injuries that police say do not appear to be life-threatening.
Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting or information on a suspect(s).
This story will be updated.
