DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a woman was shot in a parking lot Wednesday evening.

Police said just before 9:40 p.m. that the shooting happened along the 300 block of South Woodcrest Street. The woman was shot in the hand.

The area is near a townhome community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.