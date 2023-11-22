DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is in custody and a woman is in the hospital following a Wednesday night shooting in Durham, according to police.

The Durham Police Department said officers responded at about 9:13 p.m. to the 3900 block of Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard. A CBS 17 crew confirmed that the crime scene tape was located outside of the Carolina Ale House restaurant, just across the parking lot from stores like Target and Sam’s Club.

Durham officers and crime scene tape outside the Carolina Ale House following a shooting. (Gilat Melamed/CBS 17)

Police said the woman’s gunshot wound was not life-threatening and that initial investigation suggests the shooting was not random.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further details were provided by police. Anyone with information that could help in this investigation is asked to call Corporal M. Adams at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29546 or to provide an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.