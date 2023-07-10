DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Durham are investigating after a woman was shot Monday evening near a park and elementary school.

The incident was reported just after 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Miami Boulevard, according to the Durham Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a gunshot wound.

“When they arrived, they found an adult female who had been shot,” the news release said.

EMS crews responded and took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police said the actual shooting took place in the 2500 block of East Main Street, which is the location of East Durham Park and adjacent to Y.E. Smith Elementary School.

“Officers are on the scene determining the circumstances surrounding this incident,” the news release said.

The news release said anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.