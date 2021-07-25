Woman shot while in bed in targeted shooting, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot while lying in her bed inside her Durham home on Sunday morning in what police are calling a targeted shooting.

According to authorities, the woman was lying in her bed on Sunday morning when multiple shots were fired into her home on the 600-block of Hickory Street and she was struck by a bullet.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she is currently listed as being in stable condition.

CBS 17 reporter Crystal Price went to the scene around 3:30 a.m. and said the street at that time was blocked off as detectives investigated and multiple evidence markers were on the ground outside the home.

Police said they’re currently investigating whether the shooting was a drive-by or not, but said that the home was the intended target. No other homes were hit by gunfire.

There is no word on suspects at this time.