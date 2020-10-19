Woman shot while sitting on bench in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was shot Monday morning while she was sitting on a bench on Liberty Street, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 10:45 a.m. to the 900 block of Liberty Street, which is at its intersection with N. Alston Avenue.

A woman was at the scene who had been shot while on a bench. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that police said do no appear to be life-threatening.

Some point later, an adult male was dropped off at a local emergency room after being shot.

His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Durham police did not release any suspect information.

Monday morning’s shootings following a violent night in Durham with three shootings occurring in a 7-hour span.

One of those occurred in the 500 block of Liberty Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

