DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A woman was stabbed as she was picking up a friend, Durham police said.

It happened around 3 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Fitzgerald Avenue in Durham.

According to police, a woman was picking up a friend who was arguing with a group of women. The woman was then stabbed and suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The woman knows the alleged suspects and the stabbing remains under investigation, police said.