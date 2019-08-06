Woman stabbed in neck while walking in Durham

A woman was stabbed in the neck while walking in Durham, police said (CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed in the neck.

According to police, the incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 1300-block of Holloway Street.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the neck while walking down the street.

A man who did not want to be identified told CBS 17 he was walking his dog when he saw a man approach the woman and then heard her scream.

He said he saw the woman stumbling and holding her neck. He then realized she had been stabbed. He said he grabbed a towel from his house and applied pressure to her neck until emergency crews arrived.

The female victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

