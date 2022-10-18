DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed to death in north Durham and a suspect is in custody, police said.

Police said the woman was stabbed Tuesday in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street.

Officers say they responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon shortly before 1:45 p.m. and found the woman, whose identity was not released. First responders took her to a hospital where she died.

The suspect was at the scene and was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Bongarten at 919-560-4440 ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.