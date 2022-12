DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was struck and injured by an unknown vehicle in Durham on Wednesday night, according to police.

This happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Street and Alston Avenue.

Officers said when they got to the scene, they found a woman had been hit by a vehicle. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.