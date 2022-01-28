Woman surrenders, man still on the loose after Durham hit-and-run crash injures pregnant woman

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is still looking for a man they believe was involved in the hit-and-run that injured a pregnant 18-year-old on Jan. 9.

Durham police said Teresa Hooker, 33, turned herself in Thursday night. She was wanted for felony accessory after the fact and filing a false police report.

The driver of the car, 26-year-old Devon Jarandz Edwards, is still wanted on several charges, including felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury, reckless driving to endanger, and speeding.

On Jan. 9 at about 7:25 p.m. along the 200 block of S. Briggs Avenue, police said Heven Zariah Rooks, 18, was driving north on S. Briggs Avenue when her car was hit head-on by a 2002 Cadillac Escalade traveling south at a high rate of speed, police said.

Heven Rooks in a graduation photo (Carrian Rooks).

Her mother, Carrian Rooks, said she had just left her boyfriend’s house when the crash happened. She said her daughter was able to get out of her car and run back to her boyfriend’s house.

Surveillance video from a nearby house captured what appears to be the SUV driver then crashing into two other parked cars as Rooks is ringing the doorbell. Police said the driver also ran into two power poles on South Driver Street before abandoning the car.

Heven Rooks needed an emergency C-section to save her baby and herself, her mother said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edwards is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.