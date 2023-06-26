The scene where the woman was hit Monday night in Durham. Photo by Jon Jenkins/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car while crossing the street in Durham on Monday night, according to police.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to a crash near the intersection of South Guthrie Avenue and Angier Avenue at around 8:48 p.m.

Police say a male driver struck the woman while she was walking across the street.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Angier Avenue is currently closed between Driver Street and Briggs Avenue while officers investigate, police say.

The roadway will be closed for a few hours.