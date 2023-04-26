DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The person who left the scene of a hit-and-run that killed a woman surrendered late Wednesday afternoon, Durham police said.

Chaunesti Saunders, 20, was arrested and charged with six offenses, including felony hit-and-run, Durham police said.

Officers responded shortly before 11:45 a.m. to a crash near the intersection of Garrett Road and Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard (U.S. 15/501).

There, they found the struck woman. EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police said she was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.

Additionally, Saunders is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and speeding after police said she was traveling at more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

Saunders was also served with an outstanding warrant for felony flee to elude, reckless driving, and a stoplight/stop sign violation.

She received a secured bond of $250,000 for all charges.