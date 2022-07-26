DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are looking for an armed woman they say robbed two banks over five days earlier this month, according to a search warrant application.

The latest armed robbery happened a week ago just before 5 p.m. at a Truist bank on North Miami Boulevard, the search warrant said.

The first robbery took place around 1:55 p.m. on July 14 at First Citizens Bank in the 4000 block of North Roxboro Street.

In both instances, the same woman passed a note to tellers before making off with a total of $2,680 from both robberies, the court filing said.

The note in both robberies said: “I have a gun, I need 10,000, 100’s and 50’s, no bait,” police said.

The suspect is described as a Black woman, about 5-feet-4, with a thin build, the search warrant said.

The woman wore a large tan brim hat, glasses, a surgical mask, black pants and hoodie and a reflective mask in the First Citizens Robbery.

In the Truist robbery, the woman wore a black baseball cap, black neck gaiter, black pants and a white t-shirt.

“After comparing surveillance footage from the two incidents, it is apparent that the suspect in both incidents is the same person,” the search warrant said.

The search warrant was filed Monday to access data from Google during specific times and specific locations.