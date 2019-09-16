Woman who ‘appeared to have been shot’ found dead near woods, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a woman was found dead near the woods on Sunday morning, according to a press release sent Monday.

Police responded to the 3100-block of Hursey Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday and found a woman “unresponsive near the wood line.”

The victim has been identified as Nikki Bazemore, 32. She was pronounced dead at the scene and “appeared to have been shot,” police said.

No charges have been filed and no other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Armstrong at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29325 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

