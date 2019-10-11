Women wanted after spraying man with mace, stealing keys and cash during Durham iPhone sale

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are asking for help identifying two women suspected in an armed robbery that happened Monday, according to a press release issued Thursday.

The male victim had arranged to meet the women to sell an iPhone. They met in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 6405 Fayetteville Road around 7 p.m. Monday.

Durham police said the women arrived in a dark-colored car. A woman got out of the backseat, approached the victim, and sprayed him with mace. She attempted to take his phone from him.

The woman then went through the victim’s pockets and took his car keys and cash, police said.

The man was treated at the scene for injuries to his eyes.

Investigators believe the woman on the left in the photo was the driver and the woman on the right was the one who took the victim’s keys and cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Emanuel at 919-560-4415, ext. 29306 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

