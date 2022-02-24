DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Edgar Allan Poe would be proud.

The 23rd annual Nevermore Film Festival, named after the famous poet’s work, is coming to The Carolina Theatre of Durham Friday through Sunday.

The festival features short films with an emphasis on horror, science fiction, animation and mystery thrillers from around the world.

A news release said this year’s Nevermore festival screened more than 500 films in order to choose 59 to present.

In addition to screening the films, the festival will also introduce select filmmakers and hold multiple question and answer sessions so producers can discuss their films.

“In addition to film screenings, Nevermore will also host introductions from the filmmakers and question and answer sessions before and after most screenings, jury award presentations, and a chance for the audience to vote on their favorite films,” the news release said.

The festival takes place at 309 West Morgan St. in Durham at 2 p.m. each day, the main organizer said over the phone to CBS 17 on Thursday.

If one is unable to attend in person this weekend, the organization is offering a virtual festival from February 25-March 3. More information can be found at carolinatheatre.org.