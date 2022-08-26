DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed Interstate 40 eastbound in Durham County during the Friday afternoon rush hour, officials said.

The highway was closed just before 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 274, which is the exit for Jordan Lake and N.C. 751, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

From traffic cameras at the scene, the wreck appears to be closer to exit 276, which is Fayetteville Road.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

There are two fire engines and at least one ambulance at the scene, according to NCDOT cameras.

Just after 4:45 p.m., at least one eastbound lane reopened in the area.

Traffic is backed up to at least the N.C. 54 exit on I-40.

NCDOT image

The NCDOT said the highway should be clear by 6:30 p.m.