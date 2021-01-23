Wreck shuts down NC 98 in Durham County; could be closed for a ‘few hours,’ deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A major wreck in Durham County has closed a key road east of Durham Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened along N.C 98, which is known as Wake Forest Highway, at Valleydale Drive, according to a statement around 2:25 p.m. from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Both directions of the four-lane road are closed and deputies warned it could “be closed for the next few hours.”

Deputies asked motorists to avoid the area. A detour has been set up at the scene.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the road is expected to clear by 9:05 p.m.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

No details about the crash were released by the highway patrol.