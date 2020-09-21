‘You can’t tell me God’s not real’: Durham woman speaks out after seven bullets miss her and her children

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — There have been 14 shootings in Durham since the beginning of September.

In several of those shootings, more than one person was shot, and the among the victims are teens and children.

CBS 17 obtained surveillance video of the drive-by triple shooting that happened in the 1000 block of Fairview Street on Monday, September 14.

The video shows a silver SUV drive-by and fired more than 15 gunshots at a crowd of people standing outside about 6 p.m.

All of the people outside fall to the ground to try to avoid getting hit, but three people were shot.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the head and is still critically injured. Another 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were also injured in the shooting but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The surveillance video shows a doctor rush over to load up the victims in his car and take them to the hospital.

People who live in Durham say they are terrified about the recent spike in gun violence.

A woman who did not want to show her face on camera was caught in the middle of a shoot out at the Tobacco Shop 98 gas station near Holloway Street and S. Adams Street about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

“We were at a convenient store, just getting some snacks for my daughter and bullets started flying everywhere,” the woman said.

She said she had taken her 17-year-old and 12-year-old daughters to the gas station.

Her 17-year-old daughter went into the store and she and her 12-year-old daughter stayed in the car.

Shortly after that, she said some young men started shooting at each other in the parking lot.

“It happened so quick, so we literally leaned over and I pushed my daughter down in the car,” she said.

She said her car was struck seven times by bullets.

“It was very terrifying, it was something you definitely see in the movies, not something that is supposed to happen to you just by going to the store,” she said.” Everyone says they want things to be better, but no one is doing anything.”

Fortunately, she walked away with just a graze on her leg from part of her car, and her two daughters were not hurt.

“You can’t tell us God’s not real,” her cousin told CBS 17 about how family walked away unharmed.

“God definitely had angels watching over us and shielding us,” the woman said.

The woman’s cousin is demanding city leaders and the community step up and do something about the recent violence.

“We are seeing violence in our community and this isn’t how it’s supposed to be,” he said. “Communities need to take responsibility and say we’re not putting up with this anymore.”

One man was shot inside of the gas station in the neck but police said he is expected to be ok.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting.