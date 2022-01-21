‘You don’t see it too often’: People in Durham enjoy snow Friday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – People in downtown Durham were excited as they stopped to take pictures of the snow as it fell throughout the evening Friday, but some said they were hoping for more.

Snow began falling around 7 p.m. and started to accumulate on the streets, sidewalks, and cars by 8 p.m.

While some businesses started to close, several people in the area were excited to see the snow finally come down.

“You don’t see it too often in Durham,” said Dylan Eiger, who is from the northeast but now lives in Durham. “I like it, I think it’s funny how people react to it — everything shuts down.”

Haniya Chaudhry said she was glad to finally see the snow that came into the area, but she was hoping for more of it.

“I expected more, kind of disappointed, but it does look really nice,” Chaudhry said.

Several drivers started to take it slow on Friday night on N.C. 147 as the snow came into the area.

The city of Durham had been pre-treating primary roads and bridges all day and another round of crews were sent out as the snow started to come into the area Friday night.

The city has a total of 24 trucks with plows and spreaders and they have crews working 12-hour shifts to make sure roads are safe.