Young girl, woman seriously injured in Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A young girl and a woman were both seriously injured in a car wreck in eastern Durham Sunday afternoon, police said.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of T.W. Alexander Drive and Wind River Parkway, east of Page Road, according to Durham police.

A girl under 10 and a woman were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after they were “badly injured,” a Durham police officer said.

Police said the crash involved three vehicles. Traffic is being diverted into Alexander Village Shopping Center, police said.