Young girl, woman seriously injured in Durham crash

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A young girl and a woman were both seriously injured in a car wreck in eastern Durham Sunday afternoon, police said.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of T.W. Alexander Drive and Wind River Parkway, east of Page Road, according to Durham police.

A girl under 10 and a woman were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after they were “badly injured,” a Durham police officer said.

Police said the crash involved three vehicles. Traffic is being diverted into Alexander Village Shopping Center, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories