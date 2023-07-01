DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chapel Hill man died in a two-car crash in Durham Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported just before 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of N.C. 54 and N.C. 751, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

A 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling east on N.C. 54 when the driver tried to make a left turn onto N.C. 751, police said.

The Toyota Camry was hit on the passenger’s side by a 2023 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling west on N.C. 54, according to police.

The passenger of the Camry, George Leander Hill Jr., 21, of Chapel Hill, died at the scene, police said.

The Jeep driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The Camry driver was not injured, according to police.

The news release said the crash is still under investigation.

Police said anyone who saw the crash or who has information is asked to call Investigator J.T. Rose at 919-475-4149.