Young woman dies after car hits tree in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A young woman died in a crash in Durham Sunday morning, police said.

The wreck was reported around 8:30 a.m. along East Woodcroft Parkway at Copper Creek Drive, according to a news release from Durham police.

The crash happened as a 22-year-old woman was driving a 2008 Hyundai Sedan was heading west on East Woodcroft Parkway.

The driver over-corrected and ran off the road to the left and crashed head-on into a tree, the news release said.

Amanda Robin Crist of Imler, Pennsylvania, was taken to Duke University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

“Speed is a factor. It has not been determined at this time if there was any impairment,” the news release said.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

