DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A boy has been charged in a Durham bank robbery that happened last week, police said Monday.

The incident happened just before 4:10 p.m. Wednesday at a bank in the 5400 block of South Miami Boulevard, according to a Friday news release from the Durham Police Department.

“The suspect entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money,” police said. “The bank teller provided the money from the till.”

Police included a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Monday, police said a petition was filed charging a juvenile male with common law robbery in the bank robbery. Because of the suspect’s age, no information about him was released.

No other details were released.