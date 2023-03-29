RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the third time in four years, some state lawmakers are looking to pass a bill that would require sheriffs from across North Carolina to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with the Latinx community outside of the General Assembly on Wednesday, the sheriffs of Durham and Mecklenburg counties showed support, chanting “HB 10 is wrong.”

“We should be embracing all of our residents, especially our Latinx community who come here seeking a better life,” said Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead to the crowd.

The large group gathered, rallying for lawmakers to strike down House Bill 10.

If passed, the law would require North Carolina sheriffs to notify ICE if they can’t find out the legal status of someone charged with crimes like drug felonies, sex offenses, or murder.

Sheriffs would also have to hold these people temporarily.

“As the sheriff in Durham County, I should not be enforcing federal immigration law. I will not enforce federal immigration law,” Birkhead said.

“It’s simply a bad policy,” he told CBS17. “We need to do everything we can to build community and not tear down.”

He listened to farm workers, family and friends, share personal stories of their struggles coming to and living in the U.S.

“The story I’m going to share with you comes from my heart,” one woman said at the podium.

“We just want to feel safe going to and from work, taking our kids to school, and going to our appointments, and just doing our daily living things we have to do,” said Angelica Santibanez-Mendez, the Coalition Coordinator for the Farm Workers Advocacy Network.

Mendez said the law could impact everyone and the local economy.

“North Carolina has a very large farmworker industry. Agriculture business is really big here, especially in southeastern North Carolina,” she explained. “We have hog farms, a lot of poultry farms, cattle, and then obviously the crops. And so, if our farm workers don’t feel safe going to work, then they’re going to leave as well. And so, they’re the main what’s picking our fruits or vegetables, all of the meat that needs to be packaged. And if they’re gone, then, you know, obviously we’re thinking about like the storage and what’s going to happen afterwards and it’s going to affect us all.”

The bill has already passed the House and is now in the Senate.

As of Wednesday, the Senate passed the first reading of HB10. It has now been referred to a committee hearing.