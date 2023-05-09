DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham and Goldsboro Police Departments have each charged a person with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, both agencies said Tuesday afternoon.

In Goldsboro, a teen was arrested after a police “gang unit” executed a search warrant Tuesday around 1:45 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Day Circle, the Goldsboro Police Department said.

Police were given a tip that a resident had a Glock with an “auto-sear,” which is a device that allows semi-automatic handguns to become fully automatic, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

Photo from Durham Police Dept.

During the execution of the search warrant, two guns with “auto-sears” were found inside the home, police said.

A 17-year-old was questioned in the incident and will face a juvenile petition of two counts of felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, police said.

Meanwhile, a man in Durham is facing gun charges, the Durham Police Department said.

A gun belonging to Edy Flores-Reyes was equipped with a full-auto switch, police said.

“It turns the handgun into a fully automatic weapon, which fires as long as the trigger is pressed,” a Durham police news release said.

Flores-Reyes was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.