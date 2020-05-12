Durham gyms, barbershops have mixed reaction to mayor’s plan to extend stay-at-home order

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — While most of the state of North Carolina has moved forward with the first phase of reopening, city leaders in Durham are planning to extend the stay-at-home order that is set to expire on Friday.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel mentioned his decision to extend the order during a virtual meeting with city and county leaders Tuesday morning.

Schewel said that the plan is to adopt the governor’s order and add local restrictions.

“We’ve been encouraged by the governor and by the state department of health to have our order that is more appropriate for an urban area and we will continue to do so,” Schewel said during the meeting.

The decision comes as there are nearly 900 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 30 COVID-19 related deaths in Durham County.

The mayor’s plan has some business owners like CrossFit Durham owner David Rubin concerned about when he will be able to reopen.

“It’s a little bit frustrating,” Rubin said.

Rubin said he was looking forward to the mayor lifting the stay-at-home order this week so that Durham County could begin phase one of reopening. However, now Rubin said he is unsure of when that will happen.

“I think it’s time for a lot of us to be able to get back to earning a living,” Rubin said.

Rubin said his business is prepared to implement the right social distancing measures that would allow them to slow the spread and still open their doors so they can begin to bring in revenue again.

“I think it’s sad for the 35 people who have died in Durham, but I think we can put safeguards in place to protect those people while the rest of us get back to work,” Rubin said.

Khedron Mims owns Rivals Barber Shop in downtown Durham.

Mims said that while he is ready to reopen, he is actually in favor of the mayor extending the stay-at-home order if it will do a better job of slowing the spread.

“I think the most important thing is making sure that we’re safe as a whole in our community and if that means the stay at home order has to be extended, then I’m all for it,” Mims said.

Schewel would not speak on camera on Tuesday about his plan to extend the stay-at-home order. Schewel said the order will be issued in the coming days.

