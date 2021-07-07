Durham, Johnston counties canceling summer learning programs Thursday due to tropical weather threat

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From June 15, 2020, all children of primary school age in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia will once again be attending regular daily classes until the summer holidays. The distance rules and compulsory mouthguards are no longer applicable. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

(WNCN) — Durham and Johnston counties say their summer school learning programs scheduled for Thursday won’t go on due to the threat of severe weather.

Tropical Storm Elsa is projected to affect parts of central North Carolina on Thursday, so both counties chose to cancel their programs for the day.

Johnston County officials released this statement regarding the cancellation:

Due to the expected severe weather in our area from Tropical Storm Elsa, our Summer Learning Program is canceled for students at all sites on Thursday, July 8. Friday, July 16 will serve as a makeup day for students in our Summer Learning Program. Twelve month employees should report to their worksite tomorrow if they are able to do so. Please contact your immediate supervisor if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you and please stay safe during this weather event. Caitlin Furr, Executive Director of Communication for Johnston County Public Schools

Durham County released this statement:

Due to anticipated inclement weather in our area from Tropical Storm Elsa, all Durham Public Schools’ Summer programs have been canceled for program participants at all sites on Thursday, July 8. DPS employees who would continue to work on campuses and office sites should follow DPS’s inclement weather procedures. Employees who are designated essential personnel during inclement weather should report to work as directed by their supervisor Casey Watson, Communications specialist, Durham Public Schools

Rain will start in the Sandhills and Coastal Plain after 6 a.m. and work its way north over central North Carolina during the midday and afternoon hours.

The Triangle could see the remnants of Elsa at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, after Ana, Bill, Claudette, and Danny.

Dr. Philip Klotzbach with Colorado State University said Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record. The previous record was set last year by Edouard, which formed July 6.

In North Carolina, Elsa’s main impacts will be rain and breezy conditions. Keep checking back for updates on Elsa in the coming days.