LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was arrested and charged with cashing a voided check at a grocery store in Littleton, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 27, the owner of Information Grocery in Littleton reported to the sheriff’s office that someone cashed a voided check. The owner told Sheriff’s Det. R.B. Biggerstaff that he noticed the check was not sufficient after the suspect left the store.

The owner told the detective he had an Economic Impact Payment check for $1,200 that was made out to 49-year-old Antione Pierce in 2020. The sheriff’s office says those types of checks are voided after one year.

Pierce was charged on Wednesday with obtaining property by false pretense and received a $2,000 bond. He appears in court on Friday.