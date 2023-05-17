CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins at three subdivisions in Creedmoor, police said.

The break-ins happened between 2-4 a.m. on Tuesday, the Creedmoor Police Department said. Thirty-three vehicles were entered and one was stolen. All vehicles appeared to have been unlocked, officers said.

Shon Douglas Chambers was arrested and charged with multiple counts of felony breaking/enter a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, and larceny of a firearm. He was placed in the Granville County Jail under a $200,000 bond.

During the investigation, detectives were able to provide the Pittsboro Police Department and other agencies with information that also connected Chambers to similar cases in their jurisdiction. He received an additional $20,000 bond.

Police are urging people to lock vehicle doors, make sure windows are up and to keep all valuables out of sight.

If anybody has information surrounding these events, they are asked to contact police at 919-528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.