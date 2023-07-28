HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A call about a suspicious vehicle and a person seen near a prison led to charges for a Durham man and a Hillsborough woman.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Halifax County sheriff’s deputies received a call from Roanoke River Correctional Institution officials about a suspicious vehicle on their property and a person seen carrying a bag running near buildings.

While responding, prison officials called back and reported that the vehicle had left headed towards Halifax, the sheriff’s office said.

A deputy found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on N.C. 561 near Grapevine Road. During the stop contact was made with 38-year-old Herman Evans, 32-year-old Linda Bellamy, as well as, a seven-year-old child.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a bag containing 434 grams of methamphetamine, seven smart phones with chargers, 1,415 grams of tobacco, and 60 suboxone strips, according to the sheriff’s office.

Evans and Bellamy were both arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by transport, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of controlled substance on jail/prison premises, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and child abuse.

Evans also had outstanding warrants for his arrest. He received a $225,000 bond. Bellamy received a $75,000 bond.

Both were placed in the Halifax County Jail with an Aug. 24 court date pending.