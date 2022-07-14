DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) — The Durham Rescue Mission hosted its annual back to school drive Thursday.

Volunteers handed out backpacks, clothes, and food for families in need.

The nonprofit says they packed nearly 2,500 backpacks with the supplies kids will need on the first day.

Tara Fehl says she was searching online for back to school drives hoping to find somewhere to get what her kids need for the classroom and the search led her here.

“I’m pregnant and not really working, so it was going to be kind of hard to get things that they needed,” Fehl said.

Across the street, volunteers racked up mounds of clothing for families to pick up for free so they can be well-dressed when school starts.

Denise Barnes and her co-workers are serving over here today, but she says the nearly 500 volunteers across the event represents what Durham is about.

“We show up. You know, they ask for the call and they do a great job soliciting for volunteers and when they do, we show up,” Barnes said.

There were also games like ring toss and cornhole for families to enjoy.