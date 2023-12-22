DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are asking the public to help locate Ann Thompson, 22, of Durham who police said is endangered.

Durham police said Thompson was last seen around 6:30 p.m. by security officers at Southpoint Mall on Fayetteville Road on Friday. She’s believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

(Source: Durham Police Department)

Thompson is around 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and braces. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and carrying a grey purse, police said.

Authorities said if anyone sees Thompson or has information to call 911 or the Durham Police Department desk officer at 919-560-4427.