DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the American Tobacco Trail in the area of Fayetteville Street and Riddle Road.

The public is asked to avoid this area at this time.

Nearby schools Hillside High, Durham School of Technology, and W.G Pearson Elementary are in a secure status because of the ongoing police investigation.

All students are safe, according to a spokesperson with Durham Public Schools.

Durham police said a preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting did not happen on campus and that as of 1:48 p.m., there is no active shooter.

Hillside High School is currently on lockdown. A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting did not occur on campus. More information to come. pic.twitter.com/SqjBOe18Fp — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) February 8, 2023

They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.