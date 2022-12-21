RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of names were read aloud Wednesday evening.

“We want to make sure that we celebrate them. To let everyone know that these individuals did have stories. They had goals and they had dreams,” said Frank Lawrence, center manager of the South Wilmington Street Center in Raleigh.

Separate vigils were held at both the South Wilmington Street Center in Raleigh and Durham Central Park to remember the people who died that had nowhere to call home.

“This is one of the biggest ones I think we’ve had in a really long time. So, I hope they take that and they walk with that and they go volunteer,” stated Breana Van Velzen.

Van Velzen is the executive director of Durham Congregations in Action. She said while the turnout has grown, so has the number of people remembered compared to previous years.

“What most of us our facing in the city who work with people who are unhoused is there’s not enough housing and a lot of people are being evicted. So, we actually need advocacy on the state level,” she explained.

Downtown Durham Inc. said 134 people in the city were homeless in the past year.

When it comes to Wake County this year, more than 1,500 people reported being homeless compared to 912 people last year.

“We are never going to give up on a person’s capacity to improve and make change in their lives. So, we are always going to be open,” Lawrence stated.

Durham Congregations in Action said a lot of the COVID-19 funding that helped in the past is running out, so they are really depending on donations and volunteers.