RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire.

Bullets fired into the air can come down at speeds greater than 200 feet per second, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s powerful enough to hurt and even kill a bystander.

Delores Evans Burwell was killed last New Year’s Eve in Durham. Police said the 73-year-old was hit by a stray bullet about an hour before midnight while standing in the driveway of a home.

During Fourth of July celebrations in 2020, a 74-year-old woman was killed in Durham by celebratory gunfire. Paulette Thorpe was fatally struck in the chest by a bullet while celebrating the holiday with family.

In 2019, 22-year-old Kaitlyn Kong was at the intersection of Fayetteville and Davie streets when she was struck by gunfire during downtown Raleigh’s New Year’s Eve celebration. She survived after hours of surgery.

The Cary Police Department tells CBS 17 anyone who fires a gun into the air is responsible for where that bullet lands. Hitting a home or car could result in vandalism or damage to property charges. The charges are more serious if a person is injured or killed.

“New Year’s Eve should be a time of celebration but, unfortunately, reckless behavior can negatively impact many lives, anyone caught discharging a firearm in city limits will be arrested and subject to prosecution to the full extent of the law,” said Durham Police Chief Patrice V. Andrews, “Please take personal responsibility to help make this a safe holiday for everyone.”

ShotSpotter, the company behind a gunfire-tracking technology, says New Year’s Eve is the busiest day of the year for illegal gunfire, according to their data.

In addition to being aware of celebratory gunfire, they ask if you plan to drink on New Year’s Eve, also have a plan to get home safely. Extra patrols are planned in the Triangle through the holidays.