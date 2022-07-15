DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – Three Durham city employees are being applauded for their work in reuniting lost children in the city.

Kenneth parker, Harold Byrd, Jr., and KeShaun Sloan all work for Solid Waste Management for the city. The three were working their normal route last month when they spotted two children walking alone outside.

The city said the three team members sprung into action and called police.

They stayed with what were later determined to be siblings until police arrived. The children were then reunited with their family.

In a statement, the city said, “We are so grateful for the care and compassion you showed these kids. Thank you for demonstrating to our community what public service is all about!”