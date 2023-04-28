ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham teen has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a Rocky Mount business where vehicles were stolen.

Investigators have charged 18-year-old Ronhiem Rome with breaking and entering, larceny after break-in, and four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, The Rocky Mount Police Department said. Rome was arrested by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Rocky Mount officers responded to Medlin Brothers Body Shop at 748 Word Plaza, The Rocky Mount Police Department said.

The preliminary investigation determined four people forced their way into the business. Police said the burglars used keys found inside the business to steal four vehicles from the property.

As of Friday, three of the four vehicles were found and recovered in Durham.

Suspect vehicle in the break-in. (Rocky Mount Police Dept.)

Roman received a $2,500 unsecure bond. Police are still looking for the other three people involved in the break-in.

Criminal Investigators are also asking the public in assisting with identifying others involved in this crime. If you have information please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal

Investigation Division at 252-972-1411, call Crime stoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards,

or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).