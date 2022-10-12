DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) –- Gun violence continues to be a problem in Durham as there were at least 60 shooting incidents during the month of September.

CBS 17 spoke with Tara Parrish after three stray bullets struck her home during a shooting at Cornwallis Road Apartments in south Durham on Aug. 17.

“When you have to dive on your floor when a bullet can come through your window, there’s nothing safe about that,” Parrish said.

During the months of July and August when crime usually trends up, police said violent crime was lower than what they normally see, according to data released from the Durham Police Department,.

This year, there were 287 violent crime incidents during the months of July and August combined. That’s down from the 345 violent crime incidents that occurred from July – August of 2021.

Jason Schiess, analytical services manager for the police’s crime analysis unit, said during Durham’s Gang Reduction Strategy committee meeting Wednesday that this year’s violent crime totals for July and August are the lowest they have been for those same months in the last six years.

Schiess told committee members that Durham Police’s Crime Area Target Team (CATT) is one factor that’s helped keep crime down.

The eight=member team formed in April focuses on areas hit the hardest by crime in Durham. The team uses proactive policing tactics which include traffic stops and knock-and-talks.

“They identify the individuals who are related to that crime activity,” Schiess told committee members. “That unit has been very successful at taking guns off the streets.”

During the meeting, Schiess also shared data that shows the number of gang arrests that have been made in Durham from Jan. 1 – Sept. 30 of this year.

Schiess said that there have been 359 arrests of validated gang members.

Those arrests are for a variety of different charges which include warrant service for other jurisdiction, failure to appear, assault on a female, possession of firearms, and possession of controlled substances.

While police have been able to get drugs and guns off the streets, Schiess said work from other community initiatives has helped keep crime down as well.

“I think all of us combined have had a positive effect. It’s not just us, it’s us and the community and partnership,” Schiess said.