Durham, Wayne counties begin handing out free N95 masks at multiple locations Tuesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham and Wayne counties will start giving out free N95 masks Tuesday.

Durham County will give out a bag of 10 masks per household.

Masks will be available at all Durham County Libraries locations except the Stanford L. Warren Library, which is currently closed.

Libraries are limiting the giveaway to a total of 10 masks per household.

Click here for more on Durham County’s distribution process and locations.

Wayne County has four sites set up where they’ll hand out a box of 20 masks for each household.

For more on Wayne County’s distribution process and locations, click here.

Orange County gave away N95 masks on Monday but they ran out quickly and many people were unable to get masks. One library in Hillsborough gave away 2,000 masks in 10 minutes.