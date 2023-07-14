SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County family of five is homeless after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their mobile home last week.

The crash happened on Gordon Lane, near Ray Road north of Spring Lake just before 11 p.m. A driver lost control going 80 miles per hour on Ray Road on July 7.

The driver crossed the median and slammed into a tree before he crashed into the side of Brianna Poe’s mobile home.

“The house started shaking and my daughter was like ‘Oh my God, it’s an earthquake’,” Poe said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol cited Kyleo Rodgers with a DWI after finding an open bottle of beer in his car. The impact from the crash shifted the Poe family’s mobile home off its frame.

“If we walk in or we start moving heavy stuff it’s bound to either fall one side or another,” Poe said.

The family didn’t have renter’s insurance. They’re now temporarily living in a relative’s living room — trying to figure out what’s next.

“We try to stay home to avoid wrong place, wrong time type situations, but it happened in our home,” Poe said.

Despite what happened, she said she’s grateful she and her loved ones are safe. Poe, her partner, and their three small children are starting from scratch.

They’re accepting all donations. The family has set up a GoFundMe page.